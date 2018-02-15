Drabu inaugurates Sin City Night Club

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Minister for Finance, Dr Haseeb Drabu on Wednesday inaugurated Sin Citys Night Club at Garden Estate, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, Drabu complimented the management of Sin City for providing this unique facility to the people of Jammu.
Sin City is the first Night Club in Jammu which is offering world class lounge and fine dine place to the people of the city.
“We wish to give the city a place where they can party and hangout in a complete international ambience with electrifying music and delectable food, that’s how Sin City came in our mind. With all the world class music system, lights, ambience, fusion food it will definitely be the next big thing in the Jammu hospitality culture,” he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Aamir Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day by listening to ‘Pehla Nasha’
‘Deadpool’ director to develop secret ‘X-Men’ film
Tips to help children deal with exam pressure
Shah Rukh Khan visits Dilip Kumar
Attorney general suit: Weinstein Co. failed to protect women
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper