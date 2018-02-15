Drabu inaugurates Sin City Night Club

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Finance, Dr Haseeb Drabu on Wednesday inaugurated Sin Citys Night Club at Garden Estate, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Drabu complimented the management of Sin City for providing this unique facility to the people of Jammu.

Sin City is the first Night Club in Jammu which is offering world class lounge and fine dine place to the people of the city.

“We wish to give the city a place where they can party and hangout in a complete international ambience with electrifying music and delectable food, that’s how Sin City came in our mind. With all the world class music system, lights, ambience, fusion food it will definitely be the next big thing in the Jammu hospitality culture,” he said.