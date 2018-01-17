Drabu announces exclusive Industrial Development Scheme for J&K

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Rs 15 Cr each added to corpus for Old Age, Widow Pension

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant decision aimed at expanding and promoting business activities in the State, Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb A Drabu on Tuesday announced an exclusive Industrial Development Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir bringing, for the first time, the services sector under the ambit of the pioneering initiative.

Making the big announcement in the State Assembly while winding up the discussion on Budget 2018-19 in the House, Dr

HIGHLIGHTS 3% interest subsidy for 5 years and cent percent insurance subsidy for all new industrial units in manufacturing and services sector located in JK

Central Capital Investment subsidy of 30% for plant and machinery including buildings for hotels

Rs 5 crore earmarked for interest subvention for business start-up ventures by SC/ST entrepreneurs

Rs 15 crore each added to the corpus of Old Age & Widow Pension to cater to new cases

Widowed daughters of government employees to be eligible for pension

Pulses to be added to the exemption list of toll

Increase in the refreshment of the employees during assembly session for overtime work

10% Special Duty Allowance on Basic Pay for the employees working in difficult areas

Fixed Travel Allowance of engineers to be enhanced from existing Rs 30 per month.

Drabu said that under the scheme, to be rolled out shortly, Central Capital Investment subsidy of 30 per cent would be provided for plant and machinery including buildings for hotels. He said it is for the first time that such benefits are extended to the services sector. He also announced 3 per cent interest subsidy for five years and 100 percent insurance subsidy under the scheme.

“All new industrial units in manufacturing and services sector operational in the state will be eligible for various benefits under this scheme”, Dr Drabu said and added that the scheme will have two key components: 100 per cent insurance cover and considering buildings of the hotels as plant machinery thus enabling them to 30 per cent capita subsidy. “This will be the first post-GST scheme that will take care of the new realities in public finances,” he said.



Structural interventions promoting growth JAMMU: Asserting that the basic theme of Budget 2018-19 is to revive JK’s economy and promote endogenous growth through enhanced public expenditure, Minister for Finance, Dr Haseeb Drabu on Tuesday said the local fiscal system got shattered because of the 2014 floods, 2016 disturbances, demonetisation and GST and needs to be put back on track through sustained interventions. “We are steadily moving towards putting in place a wide-ranging public expenditure policy in the State so that the money keeps continuously flowing and circulating in the system to keep local economy enduring,” Dr Drabu said while winding up the discussion on the Budget proposals for 2018-19 in the State Assembly here this evening.

He said the Government has benefitted a lot from the exhaustive debate in the House on the Budget proposals and the learned Legislators have provided many valuable inputs for making the Budgetary exercise more fruitful. “I am grateful to the Legislators for their valuable inputs on the Budget,” he said.

The Finance Minister said that the measures announced in the Budget would facilitate greater inflow of cash in the system which would go a long way in the revival the sagging local economy.

Defending his decision of extending various financial benefits to the employees, he said there are 4.5 lakh employees and every employee has a family of at least five persons. “That means that a population of more than 20 lakh souls is directly linked to the government. If they spend, the economy improves, if they save it also helps,” he said and added that the same dictum is the main reason for amnesties that were part of the budget. “When we announce some amnesty, we actually write off somebody’s liability and when there is no liability, it automatically becomes income,” he explained.

Dr Drabu said with the unflinching support of the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and his cabinet colleagues, he has been able to make various structural interventions in the State’s financial system which have immensely helped improve public expenditure management and “now we need to take the expenditure to the ground and take the benefits of those gains to the people at the grassroots level.”

He said the focus of the renewed fiscal policy is to enlarge constituency of peace, restore dignity of the state and its people and make it relevant for the times that we live in and essentially for the stakeholders. “This is perhaps the first budget that is not about the government departments but the stakeholders encompassing every section of the society including poorest of the poor, marginalized, employees, traders, industrialists, agriculturists, women, girls, students, youth and destitute,” Dr Drabu said and added that he wanted to make this budget relevant for the times and the people of the State and its economy. “And I am contended that I have achieved the objective to a significant extent,” he said and added that with the budgetary edifice in place, now is the time to consolidate the fiscal and budgetary reforms at the departmental level for sustained and self-generating efficiency gains.

Reiterating that the system building started in 2015 has a positive impact, Dr Drabu said the biggest proof is that perhaps for the first time in the budgetary history of J&K, the revised estimates for the current year are much better than the budget estimates that he had presented last year.

Enumerating he said, three numbers stand out: tax revenues were estimated to be Rs 9931 crore. These have been exceeded and in the process, we have crossed the Rs 10000 crore mark of own tax collection. “Second, I had estimated an unfunded resource gap of over Rs 3000 crores. As the year comes to an end, I have a surplus of more than Rs 1300 crore. Third, the fiscal deficit which is regarded to be the single most important indicator of fiscal performance was estimated at around 9.5 percent but has actually turned out to be around 5.7 percent; an improvement of nearly 400 basis points. This is unprecedented,” he said and added that because of a well-run financial setup, the Govt is now able to take decisions that change lives of the people for good, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized.

Dr Drabu said the Government is at the same time trying to bring up a new rural fiscal architecture by linking Panchayats with Rural and Cooperative Banks. “We want to effectively revive the institutions of rural local governance in the State with a sustainable supportive fiscal system side by side,” he said and added that the capital infusion of Rs 250 crore to three Cooperative Banks and the decision to connect these banks with the Panchayats will provide regular fund flow to these banks. He said a parallel financial structure has been initiated for empowering the Panchayats and further boosting the rural economy.

Speaking on the recent initiative taken by the government for construction workers, the Minister said that in the last three years, the funds have been increased for their welfare including insurance cover, overdraft facility and other measures for the construction workers.

Elaborating on the provisions kept in the Budget for Agriculture, sector, Dr Drabu said that the focus of the government is to promote commercial agriculture to transform the rural economy for which the spending is more than 10 times. He further said that Horticulture is a major part of agriculture sector and thrust is on professionalizing these sectors to generate more employment.

The Finance Minister said that the government has recently increased the minimum wages of un-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers and this move will in turn raise the market wages prevailing in the state thereby increasing the incomes of the poorest. He further said the proposed uniform Labour Code will be a landmark initiative for the welfare of the labourers.

Defending the decision of keeping the Toll Tax regime intact in the GST era, Dr Drabu said it is vital to the policy making in the state.

“It is not a matter of revenue as that is too small an amount,” he said. “It is vital to the requirements of the state to know what and how much comes and goes out of the State. It is the only gateway we have and the information is required for the protection of the local industry. Trade balance is something that we must always know and the gap in it is surging.”

Dr Drabu said the toll tax has been there since 1938. Between 2003 and 2010, it increased by half and now it saw a marginal shift and it has suddenly become an issue. “Toll is more important for protection of local industry,” he said.

Responding to the concerns of the Legislators regarding J&K Bank, Dr Drabu assured the House that although he favours complete autonomy in the functioning of the Bank, but as a regulator he will take the requisite measures to address the issues concerning the Bank. “We would look into the issues, if any, in the JK Bank and ensure that its functioning is made more transparent. However, it should not be a reason for getting the issue to the House for a debate because it has costs for the finance institution,” he maintained.

Earlier, 38 Legislators participated in the 12 hour long discussion on the Budget which was presented by Dr Drabu in the House on 11 January 2018.

The members who participated in the Budget debate included Raja Manzoor Ahmad, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Rajesh Gupta, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Devender Singh Rana, R S Pathania, Hakeem Mohammad Yasin, Asgar Ali Karbalai, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Sat Paul Sharma, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Yawar Ahmad Mir, G M Saroori, Abdul Majeed Paddar, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Dr. Devinder Manyal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Javid Hassan Beigh, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Javid Ahmad Rana, Sukhnandan Kumar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Usman Abdul Majid, Neelam Kumar Lengah, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Syed Mohammad Baqir Rizvi, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Er Abdul Rasheed, Shamim Firdous, Daleep Singh Parihar, Choudhary Qamar Hussain, Deldan Namgyal, Shakti Raj Parihar, Abdul Majid Larmi, Abdul Rahim Rather and Dina Nath Bhagat.

The Finance Minister made several other important announcements to supplement the social security initiatives announced by him in the Budget 2018-19. To bring more beneficiaries under the ambit of various social security schemes, Dr Drabu said that additional funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore each shall be added to the existing corpus for Old Age and Widow Pension.

He also announced that the widowed daughters of the government employees will also be eligible for pension as earlier announced for their married daughters.

Dr Drabu also proposed merger of Marriage Assistance and various other scholarship schemes to make these more comprehensive and productive. He said that the government will come up with a comprehensive and consolidated scheme for which the additional incentive shall be added with Aadhaar linkage to avoid a possible duplication.

He also announced provision of Rs 5 crore for interest subvention for business start-up ventures by SC/ST entrepreneurs.

The Finance Minister said that the State Government in the last three years has been putting in financial resources for generation of employment in the State. He announced the creation of another nodal agency in addition to KVIB and additional resources to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be earmarked for this agency to create more avenues of jobs to the youth of the State.

The Finance Minister informed that in response to the demand by the members, pulses will be added to the exemption list of toll.

He also proposed to revisit the Fixed Travel Allowance (FTA) provided to engineers working in the government departments to make it rational saying that currently FTA for these employees is a meagre Rs 30 per month.

The Finance Minister further announced increase in the refreshment of the government employees during assembly session for overtime work. He said it would be enhanced from the existing limit of Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000.

For Ladakh region, Dr Drabu announced a special duty allowance for employees on same lines and pattern as Union Government i.e, 10 percent of basic pay. This will apply to all who work in the region, he added.

He also said that the existing compensatory allowance and border allowance will be streamlined for the employees posted at hard stations in the state besides, announcing inclusion of more hard areas in the said list.

For further development of floriculture sector, Dr Drabu announced Rs 5 crore for promotion of flower cultivation, packaging & exports. A suitable incentive scheme would also be worked out, he added.

With regard to the initiatives for the legislators, the Finance Minister announced the medical allowance to the former legislators at par with the sitting MLAs, increase in car loan from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and also gives leverage to the members if someone did not availed the car loan facility, he can utilize the amount for availing home loan upto Rs 20 lakh.

He also informed that the government has already increased the sitting fee from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per sitting.