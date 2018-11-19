Dr Yogeshwar Gupta elected as President Municipal Council Udhampur; Surinder Singh Vice President

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, who won Councillor’s election from ward number 12 Udhampur, has been elected as President of Municipal Council Udhampur while Surinder Singh, BJP candidate was elected as Vice President of Municipal Council Udhampur.

In today’s election for the post of President of Municipal Council Udhampur, Dr Yogeshwar Gupta got 11 votes while his rival Sunil Kumar of Panther Party got 10 votes, out of total 21 votes.

Similarly for the post of Vice President of Municipal Council Udhampur, Surinder Singh, BJP, got 13 votes while his rival Preeti Khajuria of Panthers Party got 8 votes, out of total 21 votes.

Dr Yogeshwar Gupta joined BJP alongwith other four Independent Councillors yesterday in a function held at Udhampur.