Dr Yogeshwar Gupta elected as President Municipal Council Udhampur; Surinder Singh Vice President

UDHAMPUR: Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, who won Councillor’s election from ward number 12 Udhampur, has been elected as President of Municipal Council Udhampur while Surinder Singh, BJP candidate was elected as Vice President of Municipal Council Udhampur.
In today’s election for the post of President of Municipal Council Udhampur, Dr Yogeshwar Gupta got 11 votes while his rival Sunil Kumar of Panther Party got 10 votes, out of total 21 votes.
Similarly for the post of Vice President of Municipal Council Udhampur, Surinder Singh, BJP, got 13 votes while his rival Preeti Khajuria of Panthers Party got 8 votes, out of total 21 votes.
Dr Yogeshwar Gupta joined BJP alongwith other four Independent Councillors yesterday in a function held at Udhampur.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper