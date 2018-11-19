Dr Yogeshwar elected President MC Udhampur, Surinder Vice-President

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: BJP marked victory and grabbed both seats of President and Vice-President in Municipal Council Udhampur (MCU) by defeating rival candidates of Panthers and Congress Party.

As per schedule, election for the post of president and vice-president was conducted in very peaceful manner in office of the MCU Udhampur under the supervision of ACR Sonu Pargal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Santosh Kotwal and Naib Tehsildar Balwant Singh. All 21 councilors exercised their franchise in support of their choice candidates. In the process, Dr. Yogeshwar Gupta was elected President MCU by defeating Panthers Party rival Sunil Proach by one vote. Dr. Gupta clinched 11 votes while Sunil get 10.

For the post of Vice-President, BJP councilor Surinder Singh defeated Panthers supported Congress Councilor Priti Khajuria by 13-8. It was disclosed that in whole process of election, nine councillors of BJP, eight councilors of Panthers with support of two Congress Councilors and four independent councilors participated. CEO MCU Santosh Kotwal finally declared the results of the election and congratulated Dr Yogeshwar and Surinder for heading the MCU.

MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, BJP State Vice President Pawan Khajuria and State Secy. Narinder Singh, Raj Kumar Bucha and Rakesh Gupta expressed their happiness over the victory of BJP. Later party workers led by senior leaders and MLA took a victory rally which passed through main bazaar and other localities of the town.