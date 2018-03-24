Dr Yashpal posted as Mission Director NHM

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Registrar (Academics) Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K vice Dr. Mohan Singh, who shall report to the Administrative Department for further posting.
The order in this regard was issued by Health and Medical Education Department, J&K on Friday.
