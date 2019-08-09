Dr Tanvi secures 6th rank in KAS exam

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Dr Tanvi Gupta, wife of Dr Akhil Gupta, qualified Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination, the result of which was declared by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

Family, relatives, friends and people of Udhampur especially Latti congratulated Dr Tanvi Gupta on her marvelous achievement by securing 6th rank in KAS through utmost dedication, hard work and persistent approach.