Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee remembered

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: BJP senior leader and MLC Vibodh Gupta on Sunday joined party leaders and workers in paying floral tributes and homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his Balidan Divas. Dinesh Sharma, BJP district president Mahila Morcha Anju Khullar, Kamal Bakshi, Nita Kochar, Kewal Sarpanch, Sarpanch Karan Saryal, Councillor Yougesh Sharma, Kapil Saryal, Dr. Makhan, Sanjay Dutt, Raja Rattan, Arti Gupta and Councillor Mamta Dutt were also present.

Senior BJP leader and former MoS Vice Chairman State Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People J&K Kuldeep Raj Gupta paid floral tribute to its leader and founding member late Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary at village Shahpur block Doongi Nagesh Sharma former CEO, Mandal Pardhan Doongi Sanjay Kumar, EX. Sarpanch Raj Kumar, Nambardar Kamal Kishore and Parveen Kumar and others were present.

AKHNOOR: A programme was organised on Balidan Dibas of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Akhnoor which was attended by District President Manmohan Singh, Former President of Chambal, Dr. Krishna Lal, President of State SC Morcha Jagdish Bhagat, State Media Secretary Suraj Singh, District General Secretary Sukhdev Singh (Lali), Yuva Morcha, District General Secretary Vikas Sharma, Deputy Ram, Jaswant Singh, Vijay leader, Vijay Kumar, Dr. Parashottam Lal, Deepak Singh Bhau, Ram Singh, Mattoo, Municipal Committee Khode; Panchpreet Sarpanch Swaran Singh, Suresh Sharma, Nikku Ram and Kasturi Lal.