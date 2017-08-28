Dr Sushil honoured with Swami Vivekanand Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The National Youth Project has awarded Dr Sushil Sharma with the coveted Swami Vivekananda Award that exemplifies constructive services in the path of nation building.

This award has been bestowed upon him for his outstanding contribution in the field of health care by organising health check up camps for disadvantaged section of the society, thereby making Health for All a living reality.

It is important to mention here that the award was given at Moulali Yuva Kendra, Kolkata during the National Integration Communal Harmony Youth Camp where seniors national youth project members across all states and UTs were present.

Expressing his gratitude to the organisation for honouring him, Dr Sushil said, “This award is an extraordinary honour, particularly when it is given by an organisation aiming at maintaining the unity and integrity of nation and that too in the name of Swami Vivekananda who always enjoined us to follow the noble dictum of service to Humanity is service to God.”

Needless to mention here is that he is widely known for his services in the field of cardiology and has even been awarded with Exceptional Community Service Award 2017 at Florida during C-3 Global Summit besides numerous national and state awards to his credit.