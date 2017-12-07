Dr. Sushil honoured with Kumarappa National Award for Rural Development and Social Services

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Recognising his contribution to aware the common populace about the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the Jammu region, the Entrepreneur Times Group, New Delhi honoured Dr. Sushil Sharma (HoD Cardiology GMC, Jammu) with the coveted Kumarappa National Award in the category of Rural Development and Social Services on the occasion of one day workshop on ‘Innovative Financing for Entrepreneurship Development’ at All India Council of Technical Education. The award was presented by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, Dr. Kamal Taori, Former Secretary to Govt. of India and members of Entrepreneur Times Group. It is important to mention here that the Kumarappa National Award is instituted in the memory of Dr. J.C. Kumarappa, an Indian economist and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi who is credited for developing economic theories based on Gandhism. He is also considered as the founder of modern environmentalism in India and hence described by scholars as ‘The Green Gandhi.’

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE said empowering the disadvantaged section of the society is the right way to progress. Dr. Sushil outreach initiative in holding health awareness camps on every Sunday of the week in order to provide healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the rural populace who otherwise feel excluded due to several socio-economic constraints is really an exemplary piece of human concern. Most importantly his role in the establishment of coronary angioplasty centre in the Govt, Medical College, Jammu and having done near about 15000 simple and complex coronary interventions is still more praiseworthy. I feel elated to present this coveted award to the rightful personality who has ushered a new thinking of making Health for All a living reality in the inaccessible areas of the J&K State.

Others who received the award includes Dr Yashvir Singh, Former Chairman, KVIC, Dr Kamal Taori, Former Secretary, (GOI), Sh Laxmi Dass, Chairman, Kangra Corporation Bank.

At the end of the award ceremony, Dr. Sushil Sharma spoke with humility and gratitude: “I am blessed. Throughout my life I have followed the examples of others, first and foremost, my parents and expressed gratitude to the jury of the award committee and the people of the region for their confidence in him. I am grateful to be seen as a role model for society. After all, role models are followed by others and thus shape public consciousness

