Dr Sushil delivers awareness lecture

JAMMU: Elaborating evolution and need of quality healthcare for elderly population, Dr Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology delivered an informative cum awareness talk on various problems and precautions necessary for the vulnerable lot. The awareness lecture was organised by Hari Prabhu Sanstha and attended by a number of prominent members of civil society. The awareness lecture was preceded by Saraswati Vandana and lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu. I D Soni, Chief Patron HPS; Harinder Gupta, Chairman HPS; Dr Arvind Aman, Additional Secretary JKAACL; Jagmohan Gupta; S C Gupta, President HPS and Dr Kuldeep Chowdhary were also present on the occasion.

At the outset, Dr Sushil pointed out that though health promotion is meant for entire population, if a specific group within a population is singled out as the recipient of health promotion interventions, it is because of a valid reason, such as epidemiological concerns or preferences in social policy viz., measures targeting vulnerable or disadvantaged groups. It explains the focus of many health promotion activities on children, women, refugees and workers in certain industries or occupations, he added. The awareness talk was followed by an interactive session where numerous queries were raised by elderly population regarding various myths and misconceptions about cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Sushil listened to them very patiently and sensitised people to the best of his ability. The executive body of Hari Prabhu Sanstha expressed gratitude towards Dr Sushil Sharma for consenting and delivering an informative lecture at such a short notice.