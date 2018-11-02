Dr Shashi assumes charge as Principal MC Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Shashi Sudan, Professor and Head of Department (HoD) of Microbiology, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on Thursday joined as Principal Medical College, Kathua.

She has established molecular diagnostics for viral epidemics like Swine flu and other Influenza viruses, Chikungunya, Zika, Japanese Encephalitis and many other viruses in the Department of Microbiology under a centrally sponsored project entitled Viral Research and Diagnostic labs under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR/DHR) and is pioneer in setting up the gene based diagnosis for viral infections.

Besides being an Undergraduate and Postgraduate teacher and examiner to many universities, she has many research publications in indexed national and international journals.

Recently, trained in the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) by MoHFW, she plans to initiate HCV diagnosis and treatment in all districts of Jammu.