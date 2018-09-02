Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta conferred with prestigious Capital Foundation National Award.

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS (Dr RP Centre), New Delhi has been conferred with the coveted Capital Foundation National Award this year. The awardees were honoured by Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor Assam. This is another great achievement for the humble son of the soil- Dr Shakti hails from the border village of Ari (LoC), (Distt. Poonch, J&K).

The Capital Foundation Society, since its inception in 1987 has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. Ramnath Kovind, President of India, is also a distinguished member of the society.

An alumnus of Government Medical College, Jammu, from where he did his MBBS, Dr. Gupta earned his Masters in Hospital Administration from the prestigious AIIMS New Delhi. He went on to head the Department of Hospital Administration at AIIMS and has mentored more than 45 Postgraduate & PhD students, conducted 112 research studies, published more than 75 research papers in national and international journals of repute. He has been the Chairman of the Expert Committee for Formulation of National Ambulance Code and Working Group on Emergency Care Relating to Road Safety under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The National Ambulance code has been notified in the Gazette of India. He was elected as Member of the Advisory Board of Centre for Health Systems Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Oklahoma State University, USA, National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers, Task Force on Health Sector Reforms for J&K, Expert Group for establishing AIIMS like Institutions in the country.He is expert Consultant of Ministry of External Affairs for establishing two hospitals in Bhutan and Trauma Centre in Nepal. The projects of Bhutan and Nepal have actually translated into tertiary healthcare facilities.

He has been a Consultant to Government of Goa to form a roadmap for best utilization of existing infrastructure; Consultant to the Govt. of Maharashtra for establishing EMS System; and Consultant to Govt. of Tripura and North East States for improvement in healthcare provisioning.

For his tremendous contribution to the field of Health care Administration Dr Shakti Gupta has been conferred with the coveted Capital Foundation National Award this year. Other luminaries who received the award along with him include Justice DK Jain Former Judge Supreme Court, Justice Virender Singh, Chairperson AFT, and Mohan Parasaran, Former Solicitor General of India. Other past awardees include IK Gujral, Kapil Sibal, Soli J Sorabjee, Fali S Nariman.