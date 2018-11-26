Dr Shakti Gupta conferred Legends Category Times Health Care Achievers Award 2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, Head of Department, Hospital Administration, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been conferred with the Legends Category Times Health Care Achievers Award 2018. The award was conferred to him by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in a function held at Durbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi on Sunday.

This is another great achievement for the son of the soil- Dr Shakti Gupta who hails from the border village Ari on Line of Control in District Poonch.

An alumnus of Government Medical College, Jammu, from where he did his MBBS, Dr. Gupta earned his Masters in Hospital Administration from the prestigious AIIMS New Delhi. He went on to head the Department of Hospital Administration at AIIMS and has mentored more than 45 Postgraduate & PhD students, conducted 112 research studies, published more than 75 research papers in national and international journals of repute. He has been the Chairman of the Expert Committee for Formulation of National Ambulance Code and Working Group on Emergency Care Relating to Road Safety under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The National Ambulance code has been notified in the Gazette of India. Dr Shakti was elected as Member of the Advisory Board of Centre for Health Systems Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Oklahoma State University, USA, National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers, Task Force on Health Sector Reforms for J&K, Expert Group for establishing AIIMS like Institutions in the country. He is expert Consultant of Ministry of External Affairs for establishing two hospitals in Bhutan and Trauma Centre in Nepal. The projects of Bhutan and Nepal have actually translated into tertiary healthcare facilities.

Today, a galaxy of doctors, bureaucrats and prominent citizens attended the award function. Times Healthcare Achievers aims to honour the doers and pioneers in spectacular style by felicitating top doctors, healthcare institutions, specialty clinics and providers that have played an integral role in developing the healthcare landscape in Delhi NCR.