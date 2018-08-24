Dr Shakeel appointed AICC Secy J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been appointed as Secretary AICC Incharge J&K. He will assist General Secretary Ambika Soni.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “We have received a communiqué that Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan has been appointed AICC Secretary Incharge J&K State. He will assist General Secretary Ambika Soni, who is overall Incharge of J&K. Dr. Shakeel will be co-incharge for J&K.”

Shakeel Ahmad Khan was born in Kabar Kothi village of Katihar district in Bihar.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan was first elected as MLA in 2015 from Kadwa assembly seat in Katihar district, Bihar. He defeated his close contestant Chandra Bhushan Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5,799 votes.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan started his political journey as student leader. He got elected as President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, New Delhi in the year 1992.

Though he was an activist of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), he joined Indian National Congress in 1999 and got elevated to the position of Secretary of AICC. Currently he is Party-in-Charge for the State of West Bengal.