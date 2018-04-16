Dr Shahid for spreading message of communal harmony through sports

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Development Commissioner of Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Sunday inaugurated ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai’ T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by Boom Boom Cricket Club Rajouri in collaboration with District Administration and Press Club Rajouri.

Tournament was inaugurated in presence of Additional SP, Mohd Yousuf, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, A.Q Mir, Chief Planning Officer, Abdul Hamid, Probationer, S Susse, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Abdul Khabir, AD Planning Bilal Rashid, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Swaran Singh, DySP Hqrs Jaswant Singh, DySP DAR Shazia Mir and other officers from civil administration.

Shafqat Mir, Bilal Khan, Fazaan Ahmed, Yasser Malik, Nawaz Lone from Boom Boom Cricket Club are key organisers of the tournament while a four member team of Press Club Rajouri comprising of Avinash Jasyal (President), Arif Qureshi, Jamsheed Malik and Sumit Bhargav is coordinating in conduct of this tournament.

The District Administration has extended full cooperation to the organisers of the event and provided requisite infrastructure and sports material including mat, balls, uniform etc.

The administration also deputed some officers for coordination in successful conduct of the tournament.

During the inaugural event, organisers said that this T20 Cricket Tournament has been named as ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai’ tournament to spreads and promote the message of peace and communal harmony. They mentioned that the tournament also aims to promote the sports culture among youth so as to keep them involved in such activities, which in turn, will keep them away from the menace of drugs.

They also informed that the more than a dozen of teams from within and outside the State will participate and compete for trophy and cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

Dr. Shahid lauded the efforts of organisers and termed sports as the best mean to positively channelise the energy of youth.

He said the administration undertook the naive initiative of linking teams with various schemes and programmes including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Misson, Gram Swaraj Abhiyan apart from various self employment schemes in order to reach out to the people in rural areas and spread awareness about the benefits entailed.