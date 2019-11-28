Dr Rakesh Jasrotia elected President College Teachers Association

State Times News

KATHUA: Dr. Rakesh Jasrotia Assistant Professor of Geography, GDC for Women Kathua has been elected as President of College Teachers Association, Division Jammu. The election was held on 22 November 2019 and the result of which was declared on November 26, 2019 in GDCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu by the Election Commissioner Dr. Naveen and Prof Sunil Uppal CTA Jammu. There were three candidates for the election Prof. D S Manhas former President CTA, Dr.PS Manhas and Dr. Rakesh Jasrotia.

Dr. Rakesh Jasrotia got 555, Prof. D S Manhas got 459 votes and Dr. PS Manhas got 258 out of 1276 casted votes and won by the margin of 96 votes.

It is imperative to mention that it is for the first time that someone with the service of just two and half years and from district Kathua has ever won this CTA election.

The newly elected CTA president was welcomed with great enthusiasm and fervour by all the staff members and students of the Women College Kathua.