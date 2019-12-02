Dr Rajni elected President Yuva Hindi Lekhak Sangh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yuva Hindi Lekhak Sangh Jammu elected Dr Rajni Bala from Department of Hindi as President while Bhagwati was elected as the Vice President.

The body was constituted under supervision of Prof Parvinder Kour, Head, Department of Hindi, University of Jammu, Jammu.

Others elected on the occasion included Dr Purshotam as Secretary, Dr Pooja Sharma as Assistant Secretary and Dr Anju Thapa as Cashier. Sheikh Mohammad Kalyan, Ashok Kumar and Amita Mehta informed participants about various activities of Sangh while Dr Pawan Khajuria spoke on various ways to fulfill aim of the organisation.

Prof Neelam Saraf and Prof Parmeshwari Sharma, both former Heads of Department of Hindi and members of Central body were also present on the occasion.

While presenting formal vote of thanks, Dr Rajni Bala said that her team would accelerate literary activities in Jammu region besides finding out reasons for neglect of Hindi in educational institutions.