Dr Parvaiz gets charge of Principal GMC Srinagar

State Times News

SRINAGAR: The government on Saturday assigned the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar to Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah. “Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Dr. Kaisar Ahmed, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar on June 30, 2019, Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Professor (Head, Department of Medicine), Government Medical College, Srinagar, shall look after the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar from July 1, 2019, in addition to his own duties, till the post is filled up on regular basis,” reads the order issued by G.R Mir, Additional Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.