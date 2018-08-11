Dr. Nirmal Singh attends National Seminar at Jaipur

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jaipur: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh today said that preserving and promoting our cultural history and heritage are the important treasures we can hand over to our younger generation.

He was speaking this during a two day national seminar on “Folk Traditions and Culture, Heritage and History “organized by Shodhak organization at Jaipur.

He said that study of our folk traditions, culture, heritage and history provides a journey into the past along with and an insight into the social evolution of man adding that it is vital that stakeholders join hands to promote this understanding.