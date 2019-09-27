Dr Masarat felicitated at Dermatology Congress 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Masarat Jabeen, a Jammu based Dermatologist was felicitated at the recently held Stalwarts of Dermatology Congress 2019 held at Chandigarh. Dr Masarat was invited to deliver a guest lecture during the conference on topic ‘Pediatric Alopecia: Practical evaluation and management’. The lecture was based on her extensive research work on the topic. She has also contributed as co-author for ‘Textbook on Hair Loss for Postgraduate Doctors’ published early this year.

The mega scientific event, organised for the first time in India, hosted more than 300 delegates from all over the world with invited lectures and live workshops conducted by renowned dermatology faculty. She had earlier represented India in International Conference of Aesthetic Dermatology, Thailand as a guest lecturer in April. Dr Masarat is currently posted at Government Medical College Jammu.