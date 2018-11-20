Dr Manoj posted as MS, SMGS Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Dr Manoj Kumar Chalotra has been posted as Medical Superintendent (MS), SMGS, Hospital, Jammu.
According to an order issued by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, “Dr Manoj Kumar Chalotra, Medical Superintendent, Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent, SMGS, Hospital, Jammu with the additional Charge of his present post”.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper