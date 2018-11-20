Dr Manoj posted as MS, SMGS Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Manoj Kumar Chalotra has been posted as Medical Superintendent (MS), SMGS, Hospital, Jammu.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, “Dr Manoj Kumar Chalotra, Medical Superintendent, Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent, SMGS, Hospital, Jammu with the additional Charge of his present post”.