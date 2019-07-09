Dr Khem Raj appointed President DBA Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogri Bhasha Academy (DBA) appointed Dr Khemraj Sharma as its President for Samba branch, while Keemat Raj Keemat was appointed as General Secretary, Narender Sharma as Secretary and Kuldeep Raj Shastri as Cashier. The appointments were announced during a meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Yashpaul Nirmal, Founder DBA.

During the meeting, various issues related to Duggar, Dogri and Dogras were discussed in detail and a framework for resolving various burning issues was finalised.

Yashpal Nirmal and Roshan Bral Roshan, President DBA presented appointment letters to newly appointed members and encouraged them to work for the development of Duggar, Dogri and Dogras.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Rattan Basotra, Rakesh Kumar, Rajinder Ranjha, Vicky Sharma, Heena Choudhary and Narender.