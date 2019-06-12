Dr Karan Singh pays obeisance at Kheerbhawani Shrine

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Dr Karan Singh, Chairman and Trustee of Dharmarth Trust on Tuesday visited the holy shrine of Mata Kheerbhawani and paid homage to the Goddess. He prayed for welfare of the State and the nation.

Dr Singh also appreciated the arrangements made for annual Kheerbhawani Mela and commended the Government authorities and trust officials for making it a grand success.