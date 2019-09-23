Dr Jitendra urges Muslims not be misguided by propaganda against Art 370 nullification

Pak isolated, world with India on J&K: Anurag

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged Muslim community not to be misguided by the propaganda by “vested interests” that they would lose their majority position in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of its special status.

Singh also warned “vested interests” against linking the fallout of nullification of the Article 370 to the religion, saying the Narendra Modi government would not tolerate any mischief and will punish those speaking against the country’s interest.

Referring to the detention of various leaders of Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office also asserted that the leaders are not under “house arrest” but are “house guests”, “enjoying a hospitality” and facility better than what they had in their own homes.

He also sought to assure people that in any case the detained leaders would not suffer the same fate of 18-month detention that many prominent BJP leaders had undergone during the Emergency.

Singh made the remarks while addressing a BJP’s rally organised on the eve of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.

Maharaja’s grandson and senior BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh, however, was conspicuous by his absence at the function which was attended by, amongst others, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur, BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju and state BJP president Ravinder Raina.

Without identifying anyone, Singh said a big propaganda has been launched by some “vested interests” to link the fallout of nullification of the Article 370 to religion.

“I want to appeal to the Muslim community that attempts are being made to misguide them,” he said, in an apparent reference to the apprehensions that Jammu and Kashmir will lose its Muslim-majority character if the people from other parts of the country are allowed to settle in the state after revocation of its special status.

“Whatever has been done is in the interest of the people of the state, irrespective of their religion, caste and creed. The Article 370 was the biggest hurdle in the overall development of the state and was misused by some families,” he said.

“After October 31 (when Jammu and Kashmir turns into two Union territories), the ordinary people of Kashmir will see the benefits of the abrogation of this article as the entire region will see large-scale developments within next six months,” said Singh.

“The people of the state will soon see the real face of democracy where anyone can aspire to become chief minister or minister. The people will then thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic decision,” he said.

Singh also vehemently sought to cast aside the impression that Kashmir valley has been under the spell of curfew after revocation of state’s special status.

“There is no restrictions in Kashmir and even there was no curfew for a single day after the abrogation of the Article 370. Only minor restrictions under section 144 Cr PC were imposed in a dozen police stations, out of 200, earlier so that nobody is able to create any trouble,” Singh said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing the rally, said that attempts by Pakistan to rake up the Kashmir issue at the global stage has fallen flat as the world is standing with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the “Howdy Modi” event in the US will open new vistas of investment and business opportunities in India, which has taken various steps like slashing corporate tax and GST rates on various items.

“Nobody is listening to Pakistan which is going around to rake up Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 early last month. The world is firmly standing with India and Modi,” Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of a first public rally organised by the BJP here.

He said Pakistan and its leadership are frustrated because the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has opened new options for India.

Thakur, the Union minister of state for finance, said Modi has become popular across the world, which is evident with over 50,000 Indian-Americans having registered for the Houston event.

On the situation in Kashmir, Thakur said “I want to make one thing clear that stone pelting incidents which used to happen during Congress rule targeting our security forces have not taken place.”

“We have kept our eyes on the border and the hinterland and appropriate measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who will conspire to disturb peace in Kashmir,” he said expressing confidence that the atmosphere in Kashmir would improve in the coming days.

He said with merger of banks, the government will make sure banking facility for everyone within five kilometers.

On various demands by the state’s business community, the minister said he took up with the prime minister their issue and put forth various suggestions before the GST council.

J&K politicians won’t be detained for more than 18 months

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Kashmiri politicians detained following the abrogation of Article 370 will not be kept in confinement for more than 18 months.

He also said the leaders were not arrested but they were living as “house guests” and were even provided with CDs of Hollywood movies and bread of their choices.

“Political leaders have been kept in VIP bungalows. We have even given them CDs of Hollywood movies. Gym facility has also been provided to them. They are not under house arrest. They are house guests,” he said at a public rally here.

The Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office asserted that political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir will not be under detention for more than 18 months.

Those who were detained since then include three former Chief Ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Union minister Singh also said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir belongs to India and the central government is committed to restoring the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Parliament has already passed a resolution on this in 1999,” he said.

BJP National Vice-President Shyam Jaju, BJP State President Ravinder Raina, State Vice-Presidents Pawan Khajuria, Rajeev Charak, BJP State Vice-President and President Rajput Sabha Th Narayan Singh, MLC Ashok Khajuria, former Ministers Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Shyam Choudhary, Priya Sethi, Mahamandleshwar Rameshwar Das Maharaj, Bar Association Jammu President & BJP State Spokesperson Adv. Abhinav Sharma, former MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Dr. Krishan, Rajiv Sharma, Mahila Morcha State President Rajni Sethi, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, Deputy Mayor Advocate Purnima Sharma, H.S Pammi, MLC Ramesh Arora, Munish Sharma, state BJP leaders, presidents and representatives of various social organizations representing civil society of Jammu and thousands of BJP activists along with heavy number of members of Civil Society participated in the event.

The rally was organized by the Jan-Jagran Abhiyan committee of BJP along with Jammu Bar Association and Civil Societies, Jammu.

After giving floral tributes to the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh, speakers focussed upon the contributions of Maharaja and on ill effects of Articles 370 and 35(a) on the state economy, culture and development at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Near Exhibition Ground, Jammu.

Shyam Jaju, in his address, said that the decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(a) was taken soon after the formation of government at the Centre. He said that the whole Nation is thankful to Maharaja Hari Singh for his contributions to the society and for acceding to the Union of India. He remembered the time, when Modi was forced to hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk with heavy restrictions, but today, with the virtue of PM Modi’s efforts, we have given befitting tributes to the sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee. He said that the topic of discussion for today on everybody’s mouth is how to take back PoJK and Aksai Chin, which has been stressfully said by BJP National President & Union home Minister Amit Shah. He said that this feast has been achieved today, with a long history of sacrifices made by three generations, which has laid strong foundation for a bold decision. He said that this strong foundation has made us bold enough to take the decision even after we were not enjoying majority in Rajya Sabha. He said that this inspiration has enabled us to fulfill the dreams of Dr. Mookherjee, Dr. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other great personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Raina alleged that the biggest fraud was gifted to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in the form of Articles 370 and 35(a) after the accession of J&K was completed, by those at the helm of affairs as they conspired to treat the state as their personal property. He said that it was a well hatched plot to keep us divided from the rest of India and rule the state as its Interim Administrators. He said that in the Round Table Conference of 1932, Maharaja made this pretty clear that we wish to be part of India free from British and today, we achieved this long-aspired goal under the strong leadership of PM Modi. He said that the valley-based politicians threatened us and dared us, but we did what was in the best interest of the Nation, state and society. He said that we still remember the times, when, we were not allowed to hoist Tricolour freely here, but now the time has changed, thanks to the Modi government and added that many more great decisions will follow when we will have BJP’s Chief Minister in the state.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Th. Narayan Singh and Adv. Abhinav Sharma also addressed the rally.