Dr Jitendra to inaugurate conference on good governance practices in JK, Ladakh

NEW DELHI: The Centre will hold a two-day conference beginning Friday on replication of good governance practices in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state-level organisations on the same platform to share experiences in digital governance, citizen-centric governance and capacity building and personnel administration etc., it said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is organising a regional conference on the theme: “Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh” on November 15-16, 2019 in Jammu.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, along with G C Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, will inaugurate the two-day event on Friday. B V R Subrahmanyam, Administrator, J&K, and C Chandramouli, Secretary, Personnel, will also address the inaugural session. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, J&K, will chair the pre-inaugural session on the topic “Public Policy and Governance”. Five IAS officers are among the 223 participants of the regional conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh’. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The conference will be held at the Convention Centre in Jammu from November 15 to November 16, Additional Secretary, GAD, Charandeep Singh said in an order.