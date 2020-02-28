Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate ‘Pension Adalat’ and NPS awareness, grievance redressal camp in Jammu on Saturday

STATE TIMES NEWS



JAMMU: The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate ‘Pension Adalat’ and National Pension System (NPS) Awareness and Grievance Redressal Programme in Jammu on February, 29, 2020 at Convention Centre at 11:00 AM.

The programme is being conducted by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India for the first time outside Delhi.

The concept of Pension Adalat involves on-the-spot resolution of chronic grievances of pensioners, which are short-listed in advance for taking up in the Adalat. This model has been evolved with the objective of speedy redressal of their grievances. Accordingly, advance notice is given to all the stake-holders, Head of Office (HOO), Pay and Account Office (PAO), Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), Pension Disbursing Bank/treasury etc., to be present at the Pension Adalat so as to resolve pensioners grievances on a common platform in course of the Adalat.

In the upcoming Jammu Pension Adalat, 42 such cases pertaining to Central government pensioners, settled in Jammu and contiguous areas/states or having their pension settling authorities based in Jammu, have been short-listed and all the stake-holders connected to their respective cases have been called for the discussion and subsequent resolution. In addition, 303 cases of those civil employees who have retired in the previous one year and whose settlement is reflected as incomplete, in the online ‘Bhavishya’ portal, have also been short-listed for discussion with their respective Heads of Office, PAO/CPAO.

With respect to NPS subscribers, cases pertaining to Central Government Employees, as well as those of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), numbering more than 200, whose NPS accounts have certain irregularity, are being taken up and their respective Pr. AOs and DDOs have been called for a briefing and corrective action, so that the subscribers do not suffer continuous loss, resulting in lower annuity value, post their retirement.

The MOS (PP) will also launch “Do You Know” Twitter Series on Family Pension, along with a booklet highlighting case studies with interpretation of Pension Rules. Since Family Pension is a very sensitive area,awareness of Family pension rules through Social media will go a long way in easing the life of Family Pensioners and empowering them.

To make life comfortable for senior citizens, the Department has recently issued directions to all the Pension Disbursing Banks to facilitate pensioners by providing chargeable doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate. For Pensioners who are living abroad, this office has brought out consolidated instructions on submission of life certificates well as commencement of family pension without insisting on them to be physically present in person before pension paying branch in India. In another landmark order of this department all Central Government employees whose selection for appointment was finalized before 01.01.2004 but who joined service on or after 01.01.2004, have been allowed to submit an option to be covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 instead of the NPS (National Pension System).