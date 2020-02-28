Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate ‘Pension Adalat’ and NPS awareness, grievance redressal camp in Jammu on Saturday

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate ‘Pension Adalat’ and National Pension System (NPS) Awareness and Grievance Redressal Programme in Jammu on February, 29, 2020 at Convention Centre at 11:00 AM.
The
programme is being conducted by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’
Welfare (DOPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,
Government of India for the first time outside Delhi.
The concept
of Pension Adalat involves on-the-spot resolution of chronic grievances of
pensioners, which are short-listed in advance for taking up in the Adalat. This
model has been evolved with the objective of speedy redressal of their
grievances. Accordingly, advance notice is given to all the stake-holders, Head
of Office (HOO), Pay and Account Office (PAO), Central Pension Accounting
Office (CPAO), Pension Disbursing Bank/treasury etc., to be present at the
Pension Adalat so as to resolve pensioners grievances on a common platform in
course of the Adalat.
In the
upcoming Jammu Pension Adalat, 42 such cases pertaining to Central government
pensioners, settled in Jammu and contiguous areas/states or having their
pension settling authorities based in Jammu, have been short-listed and all the
stake-holders connected to their respective cases have been called for the
discussion and subsequent resolution. In addition, 303 cases of those civil
employees who have retired in the previous one year and whose settlement is
reflected as incomplete, in the online ‘Bhavishya’ portal, have also been
short-listed for discussion with their respective Heads of Office, PAO/CPAO.
With respect
to NPS subscribers, cases pertaining to Central Government Employees, as well
as those of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), numbering more than 200,
whose NPS accounts have certain irregularity, are being taken up and their
respective Pr. AOs and DDOs have been called for a briefing and corrective
action, so that the subscribers do not suffer continuous loss, resulting in
lower annuity value, post their retirement.
The MOS (PP) will also launch “Do You Know” Twitter Series on Family Pension, along with a booklet highlighting case studies with interpretation of Pension Rules. Since Family Pension is a very sensitive area,awareness of Family pension rules through Social media will go a long way in easing the life of Family Pensioners and empowering them.
To make life
comfortable for senior citizens, the Department has recently issued directions
to all the Pension Disbursing Banks to facilitate pensioners by providing
chargeable doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate. For Pensioners
who are living abroad, this office has brought out consolidated instructions on
submission of life certificates well as commencement of family pension without
insisting on them to be physically present in person before pension paying
branch in India. In another landmark order of this department all Central
Government employees whose selection for appointment was finalized before
01.01.2004 but who joined service on or after 01.01.2004, have been allowed to
submit an option to be covered under the Central Civil Services (Pension)
Rules, 1972 instead of the NPS (National Pension System).
