Dr Jitendra not ‘invited’ for Kathua’s DDB meet

Ex-DyCM, sitting minister and Lal Singh also absent

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The absence of three BJP MLAs including former Deputy Chief Minister Prof Nirmal Singh, former Forest Minister Lal Singh and sitting minister Rajiv Jasrotia besides MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the Member Parliament from the constituency, during the District Development Board (DDB) meeting in Kathua has raised serious questions over the seriousness of state government in carrying out its affairs.

According to highly placed official sources, office of Dr Jitendra Singh had not received official invitation till late Friday evening to attend the DDB meet.

However, an invitation was extended to the MP late in the last evening via email. But due to delay caused in extending a formal invitation MoS PMO could not make it to the event.

When contacted MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Many times I am not informed about the District Development Board meetings. Commutations through e-mail are generally sent that too at the eleventh hour.”

Dr Singh was today present in the State and attended a programme in his parliamentary constituency at Sanasar as per schedule under Prime Minister’s centrally sponsored development schemes.

“Had I received DDB meet invitation on time I would have attended it,” Jitendra said, adding, “This would have been benefited in getting the solutions to clear the hurdles in various projects, which are otherwise delayed due to paucity of funds or clearances from central government.”

Similar was the case when last year DrJitendra Singh was not informed about the DDB meet at Doda.

Lal Singh went ahead with his road-show and visited Reasi seeking CBI probe in the Kathua rape and murder case.

On the other hand, forest minister Rajiv Jasrotia, who is MLA Kathua attended the party programme at BJP headquarters in Jammu and listened to the grievances of local residents and party workers.

Former DyCM and MLA Billawar Prof Nirmal Singh also stayed away from the meeting. The meeting was chaired by PHE Minister Sham Lal Choudhary where he approved Rs.164.58 Crore district annual plan for the year 2018-19.

Vice Chairman OBC Welfare Board Rashpaul Verma, MLA Hiranagar Kuldeep Raj, MLA Bani Jeevan Lal, District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria and SSP Shridhar Patil besides heads of various departments were present at the meeting.

At the outset the Minister (Chairperson DDB) took comprehensive review of the achievements registered under last year’s district plan.

He directed the administration to ensure judicious utilisation of funds earmarked for different schemes. “All the departments should work in close coordination and synergy so that the bottlenecks, if any, can be removed and the schemes are implemented within the shortest possible time” the Minister said.