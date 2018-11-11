Dr Jitendra meets Governor, discusses Kishtwar, other issues

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here and held an over 45 minute long meeting, in which Kishtwar and other wide range of issues related to various development projects and administration were discussed.

Dr Jitendra appreciated the fast-track investigation undertaken to book the culprits responsible for the killing of Anil Parihar and his brother, and lauded the Union Home Ministry’s prompt response to the request to involve NIA in the investigation process.

The Governor responded positively to Dr Jitendra Singh’s suggestion for a proactive approach against militancy in the Jammu region and erstwhile district of Doda, on the same lines as is being pursued in Kashmir Valley, so that the militants on the run from the Valley are not able to open a new front elsewhere.

He also requested the Governor for adequate compensation for the family of Parihar brothers and jobs for the next of the kith and kin.

Dr Jitendra thanked the Governor for having promptly cleared the Shahpur-Kandi Project in Kathua which had been held-up for the last over 40 years. He also appreciated the Governor’s decision to revive the Ujh Multipurpose Project, which had also been pending for several years.

The working of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and its composition also came up for discussion. Dr Jitendra came forward with certain vital inputs in this regard.

Dr Singh congratulated Governor Malik for his determined crusade against corruption and observed that a new work- culture had been sought to be introduced in the State Administration ever since Malik took over as Governor.

Dr Jitendra also appreciated the timeline fixed by the Governor’s regime for disbursal of the compensation to PoJK and West Pakistan refugees. He also gave the Governor an update about the mega River Devika Project in Udhampur for which the tenders had been floated.

Governor Malik appreciated Dr Jitendra for his painstaking efforts to push forward the various Centrally-funded development projects in the State. He also referred to regular and frequent touring in the State by Dr Jitendra, in spite of the latter’s preoccupations in the union capital.