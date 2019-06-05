Dr Jitendra initiates move to simplify secretarial procedures

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh has initiated the move to simplify office procedures in Central Secretariat and other Secretariat offices.

In his capacity as the Minister In-Charge Personnel, DoPT and ARPG, Dr Jitendra Singh has underlined this move as a step forward to meet requirements of digital-age with freedom from red-tapism besides carrying forward Modi Government’s commitment of ‘maximum governance, minimum government’, ‘citizen-centricity’ and maximum transparency. He hoped that, as a follow up, various State Governments will also adopt this approach in their respective State Secretariats.

Presiding over two successive meetings with senior officers of DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) and ARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances), Dr Jitendra Singh said that in last five years, a number of path-breaking decisions were taken. These included abolition of interviews for lower-level posts, ending the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers, amendment in Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 by including bribe-giver also in purview of prosecution and doing away with nearly 1500 such rules and regulations, which had over a period of time become obsolete or irrelevant.

He further said that next five years will witness a further and faster onward march in the same direction and simplification of office procedures with cutting-down of red-tapism and reducing transit time from one table to another through e-File will be extended to every level of governance. He also announced publication of a comprehensively revamped Central Secretariat Mannual of Office Procedures 2019. In addition, the other priorities, he said, would include publication of India’s first-ever ‘National e-Services Delivery Assessment’ document to serve as a benchmark assessment of the quality of e-services being provided in the country.

While e-file system will be sought to be extended even to the affiliated and attached offices as well as subordinate offices, various State Governments will also get involved with the publication of ‘Good Governance Index of States’ covering 10 sectors and 50 indicators.

Union Secretary DoPT, M Chandramouli; Union Secretary ARPG, K V Eapen and other senior officers of various Departments were also present in the meeting.