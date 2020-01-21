Dr Jitendra inaugurates India’s first multi-venue Global Science Exhibition

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first-ever multi-venue Mega Global Science Exhibition “Vigyan Samagam” at National Science Centre, here today. The Exhibition will be open till March 20, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that three-tier teams should be set up for scientific research involving older and younger generations, so that continuity could be maintained in research work. He said that exhibitions should be organised with focus on educating the young students, so that they can choose science as a career in future, depending on their inherent aptitude.

Dr Jitendra congratulated the organisers for holding this exhibition, which is the first of its kind initiative. He informed that this is fourth such in the series of similar exhibitions organised earlier at Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership the Government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology.

Dr Jitendra mentioned the ‘Hall of Nuclear Energy’ that was set up in Pragati Maidan Delhi about three years back , and attracts a lot of students and youngsters. A Hall is being planned on similar lines for Space technology as well, he added. He also spoke about India’s Gaganyaan, Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions which are the distinct specimens of “Make in India”.

The Minister said that India has covered unimaginable journey in the field of space technology. India has become a frontline nation in the development of space technology, he said. He said, the space technology has entered every household of India today.

Speaking about the diversified uses of space technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said, space technology is being used for unmanned railway tracks, smart city project, among others. He further said that a national meet was organised in Delhi where space experts held deliberations with various ministries and departments for enhanced utilisation of Space Technology in Governance and development.

About nuclear energy, the Minister said that India has used nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He also emphasised that industry and other stakeholders should also be involved in scientific projects so that issues related to lack of resources and industrial applications can be addressed.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, Former Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said that India, of our dream is India which is economically developed and scientifically advanced and our country is moving in that direction. He said that we need to build an excellent research, development and innovative eco-system, which provides our scientists and engineers an opportunity to excel in basic research, applied research, technology development and R&D-led innovation. Dr Paul Ho, a world – renowned Astrophysicist and Director General of East Asian Observatory shared his experience about the first image of a super massive black hole.

Dr K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) also spoke.