Dr Jitendra inaugurates 3-day Capacity Building Programme on GFR, E-procurement & GeM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A three-day Capacity Building Programme on General Fund Rules (GFR), E-procurement and Government e-Market Place (GeM) was inaugurated on Friday by the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy & Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, here.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas; Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta; Secretary GAD, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, and Associate Professor, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Poonam Singh were also present at the launch event.

The Conference is being organized by DARPG, NCGG and National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Government of India, in collaboration with Department of Finance, J&K Government and J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD).

In his inaugural address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that this Capacity Building Programme is part of outreach programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reorganization of J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would soon emerge as a model of transformation for the rest of the country. He said that this was a third major conference being organized in the Union territory within a span of two months. He said that since every Central law is now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it was necessary to unlearn the things that were learnt in the past in order to adopt to the new system.

Deliberating upon the significance of the programme, Dr. Singh said that transparent public policy and good governance is the fundamental objective of this Capacity Building Programme. “It will enable the officials of J&K government to face all challenges while dealing with their administrative work.”

Dr. Singh complimented the DARPG and J&K Government for organising a series of back to back conferences in a span of 2 months, adding that it shows the vision of Lieutenant Governor’s Administration is remarkable.

The Union Minister announced that a National level Bamboo Workshop cum Exhibition will be organised in Jammu next week. Similarly, after Republic Day, a Pension Adalat would be held here- the first time away from National Capital, New Delhi.

Dr. Singh further said that a Central Administrative Tribunal bench will be established in J&K adding that proposal for setting up a Law University and a State of Art Sports Stadium on the name of Arun Jaitely is also under consideration.

Earlier, in his welcome address Additional Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas said that the DARPG has extensively worked with the J&K Government and back to back conferences were held here in a short span of time. He further said that the DARPG will work with the JK IMPARD and more such Capacity Building Programmes will be held in J&K.

During pre-inaugural session, Adjunct Prof. NIFM and former member Railway Board, Amitabh Dutta delivered a detailed presentation on Role of GFR in Public Procurement. He highlighted the various aspects of GFR and deliberated upon its significance in saving public exchequer.

Later Dr. Jitendra Singh launched ‘monitoring dashboard’ of Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell (Awaz-e-Awam) portal after its integration with CPGRAMS of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India. The minister also released five year vision document DARPG-2024.

An MOU with DARPG, IMPARD and General Administration Department (GAD), J&K Government as signatories was also signed on Capacity Building of around 1000 officials.