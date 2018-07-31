Dr Jitendra hits back at Oppn for attacking Centre over NRC

STATE TIMES NEWS
NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday struck back at the Opposition for attacking the Centre over the final NRC draft, saying the support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the northeast and the assault on the government reflects deep concerns among the Congress and its allies.
Singh, Minister for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), blamed the Opposition, and said it had wanted voters to be excluded from the list and even created such a perception.
“The government has laid down a timeline….please come forward with your claims and cognizance will be taken and the names will be included.
“The people of northeast have totally put their might behind Prime Minister Modi and this is deeply bothering the Congress and its allies,” Singh told reporters inside Parliament premises.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft.
She accused the Central Government of resorting to “vote-bank politics”.
Responding to a question on the exclusion of over 40 lakh people, Singh said the entire exercise was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
“So, I think we have every reason to trust the wisdom, discretion and finality of the conclusion drawn by the Supreme Court,” the minister said.
