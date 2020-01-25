Dr Jitendra hails India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle by students

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh has hailed India’s first-ever Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) developed purely through students’ effort by a group of Engineering trainees from Odisha.

A group of students from Veer Surendra Sai Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC), Odisha today called on Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also In-charge Department of Space, here. These students briefed him about how they had developed a Satellite Launch Vehicle, on their own.

Pertinent to mention, this group of students has been registered in the Limca Book of Records as the first and the only student body to have indigenously developed and successfully launched Sounding rockets. Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is today world’s frontline nation in the field of space technology and these students have also sought to contribute to this. The efforts of these students reflect the commitment with which they seek to serve the country through their talent, curiosity and capabilities .

Dr Jitendra Singh said that for the first time a Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) has been developed by the students, adding that nano-satellites have however been developed earlier also by the students. He said that this will also inspire other students across the country to excel in science and technology.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership, Government has taken various steps for development of science and technology. He further said that these students are in touch with ISRO.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said that ISRO is providing Rs 50 lakh financial and technical assistance to these students for their endeavours. They will also utilise facilities of ISRO based upon requirement and feasibility.

ISRO has been the pioneer for encouraging space-related innovations. The team of students has already interacted with ISRO Chairman, Dr K Sivan as a part of “Samvad with Students”. They were registered as the first and only student body to have indigenously developed and successfully launched Sounding rockets, in Limca Book of Records, 2019.