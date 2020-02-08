Dr Jitendra discusses Indo-German collaboration in Northeast

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday held a meeting with a delegation of German Parliamentarians to discuss possibilities and potential of Indo-German collaboration for development of Northeast.

A delegation of Members of German Parliament led by Jürgen Hardt, MP and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign relations called on Dr Jitendra Singh at North Block here. Other members of delegation included Gerold Otten, MP and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Frank Müller- Rosentritt, MP and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations, Caren Lay, MP and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Housing and Urban Development, Omid Nouripour, MP and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations, and Peter Aumer, MP and Member Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Affairs.

Pertinent to mention that the Federal Government of Germany is already collaborating with the Government of India on a bilateral project ‘Climate Change Adaptation – North Eastern Region (CCA-NER)’. This project is being implemented under framework of Indo-German Environment Programme – Rural Areas in the States of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim with an objective to improve resource saving and climate resilient practices.

The German delegation assured the Minister that they would work on a concrete plan for a wider based collaboration in the North Eastern region of India and accordingly follow up the same with the Ministry of North East (MDoNER).