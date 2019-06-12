Dr Jitendra calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called on Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. This was his maiden meeting with the Vice President after having been sworn in as the Union Minister for second consecutive term.

Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Venkaiah Naidu for his recent visits to different Space Centres and Nuclear Plants across the country, and said that his lucid interactions with the scientists and scholars had been very well received and enthusiastically lauded, particularly by youth.

He hoped that in future also, depending on his convenience and time, Naidu will continue to spare time to visit the Space and Nuclear installations across the country for similar interactions.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed the Vice President about the Internship programmes undertaken at these Centres.

He sought the Vice President’s guidance and indulgence for making these Internship programmes more wide-based and inclusive for participants from all over the country.

Pertinent to mention that under the Modi Government, the Space / ISRO Centres, which were hitherto confined mostly to Southern and Western States, have been extended to peripheral parts of the country, with two new such Centres coming up in the Northern-most State at Central University, Jammu and North-Eastern State at NIT Agartala in Tripura.

Dr Jitendra Singh also requested Venkaiah Naidu to direct his staff to arrange available slots for appointment whenever there are groups of students visiting the national capital Delhi, particularly from peripheral States like Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast.