Dr Jitendra calls for inquiry with transparency into Hiranagar incident

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday made a conscious effort to resolve the issue and urged the state government to hold a transparent inquiry in the rape case and also appealed to the people to resolve the issue through a dialogue process without resorting to any violent means.

Talking to media during the sidelines of Jan Sabha in Dussehra ground in Jammu, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “A peaceful resolution of the Hiranagar tangle is the responsibility of both the administration as well as the elders in the society”.

Dr Singh said, “Violence, in any form, instigated from any side, cannot be justified by any means. It is painful that while all others are celebrating the completion of three years of the coalition government, there are some of our youngsters who are battling with the injuries received yesterday”.

“The guilty must be punished but the innocent must get justice. Let the inquiry take place …but inquiry with transparency and in a mode acceptable to all,” he added.

The local residents in the area seeking CBI probe are staging protest demonstrations for a long time demanding release of some of the youth picked up by the Crime Branch in connection with their ongoing inquiry in the matter.

Amid growing tension in the area police had resorted to lathi-charge and used force to disperse the crowd demanding a CBI probe into the case.

On January 23, six days after the minor girl’s body was recovered, the Jammu and Kashmir government had handed over the case to the Crime Branch of the State Police.

The Crime Branch arrested two Special Police Officer (SPO) and detained two others for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the girl.