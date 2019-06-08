Dr Jitendra attributes BJP victory to workers’ hardwork

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attributed his victory from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat to the dedication of BJP workers.

Hundreds of party leaders and supporters gathered at the airport and along roads here to welcome Singh on his return from Delhi after his induction into Narendra Modi’s council of ministers.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders felicitated the newly-inducted minister.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, Singh thanked BJP leaders and workers for their hardwork during the general elections and the people for their support.

“It is the dedication of our workers that we have today won this seat by 3.5 lakh votes. I also salute the voters who voted in large numbers despite scorching heat and long queues,” he said.

Singh had secured 7,15,406 votes while Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress got 3,66,123 votes.

He retained Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of North-eastern region and PMO in Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

Singh also highlighted projects like the Devika rejuvenation and Biotech Park in the Jammu region.

“We also remember the day, when late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that a day will come when we will have the majority and the world will laugh on the Congress, and the day has come due to the wrong policies of the Congress,” Singh said.

Raina claimed that the BJP secured more votes than all other parties put together in the state in this election.

“We got 17 lakh votes in the state, whereas all other parties got nearly 14 lakh votes clubbed together,” he said.

“We have an army of people who are dedicated to the nation and they are led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah,” Raina said.