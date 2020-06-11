Dr Jitendra asks DARPG to finalise work from home guidelines

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh has asked the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to expeditiously complete ‘work from home’ guidelines for central government employees.

He advised the department that necessary consultations with line ministries or departments in this regard may be completed on a priority basis.

Singh has reviewed the ongoing activities of DARPG, one of the three departments under the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions; and advised that the work from home (WFH) policy guidelines should be expeditiously framed.

He said the timely issue of WFH guidelines would benefit employees of the central secretariat in adhering to the prime minister’s call for Do Gaz Doori and social distancing.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, will address the e-Office workshop for northeast states on Friday with the objective to create digital state secretariats in north eastern states of India, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Today, Jitendra Singh held a preparatory meeting in the run-up to the workshop which will be conducted as a webinar, it said.

The progress of e-Office in 75 central ministries/ departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home was possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period, the statement said.

The implementation of e-Office in state secretariats of north eastern states will result in creation of paperless state secretariats in a time-bound manner where officers would be empowered with virtual private networks, digital signature certificates and promote less contact governance, it said.

The workshop on e-Office for northeast states would be attended by chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and the IT ministers of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura. Chief secretaries of the north eastern states, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of administrative reforms and secretaries of IT departments would also be in attendance.

The DARPG said that one lakh public grievances pertaining to COVID-19 public grievances cases were redressed in the period of March 30, 2020 to June 9, 2020.

To ensure quality of grievance redressal, the DARPG would launch feedback call centres in 11 languages, covering all the states of the Union from June 15, 2020, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The feedback call centres would conduct a quality check on every public grievance that has been shown as redressed on COVID-19 national monitoring dashboard over period of one month, it said.

On June 15, when the feedback call centres would be launched, Singh would interact with citizens of various states across the country to take first hand feedback on the quality of the grievance redressal.