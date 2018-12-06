Dr Jitendra allocates Rs 1.77 cr MP Fund for Kishtwar

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda issued a fresh letter directing allocation of additional Rs 77 lakh from his MP-LAD Fund for district Kishtwar which, including the allocations made recently, amounts to a total of over Rs 1.77 crore MP Fund for Kishtwar.

As per the letter issued on Wednesday to the District Development Commissioner Kathua, who is also the Nodal Officer for this Lok Sabha Constituency, Rs.52 lakh MP Fund is earmarked for Panchayat Bhattan, Block Nagsani in Kishtwar and Rs 25 lakh as support for building around 124 toilets in various areas including Hamori in Block Padder. This is in addition to the MP Fund allocation already made to the tune of Rs 30 lakh for solar electrification of schools in Paddar and elsewhere, Rs 25 lakh for toilet complex at Gompa, Paddar, Rs 10 lakh for toilet complex at Machhail Mata, Rs.20 lakh for construction of Park at Galigad Village, Kishtwar and Rs 15 lakh for lift water supply scheme.

The Degree College at Paddar, Kishtwar, Dr Jitendra Singh said, has been allotted through Central RUSA (Rashtriya Uchhtar Shiksha Abhiyan) Fund, while there are two other, recently allotted, important nationally funded projects, which include AYUSH Hospital at Kishtwar funded by the Union Ministry of AYUSH and 1000 MW Pakkal-Dul Project through Union Ministry of Power. Keru and Kawar Power Projects are also about to start the final stage of work, he said. The airstrip at Kishtwar has been included in the Central plan for upgradation to enable landing of aircrafts and an MoU is being finalised to acquire the extra land for the same, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of officers from the Department of Official Languages, Government of India, sought a meeting with Dr Jitendra Singh and explained to him various issues related to delay in their promotions. Some of the senior officers among them, who are about to superannuate in next few months, requested for an early response in the matter.

Dr Jitendra Singh called the concerned officers in the DoPT and issued instructions for a speedy disposal of their case.