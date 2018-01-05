Dr Ashutosh re-instated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday re-instated Dr Ashutosh Gupta Head of Department (HoD), Department of Oncology, GMC Jammu, who was placed under suspension following a Vigilance raid at his private clinic.

On July 11, 2017, the in-patients of GMC Hospital, were found by the sleuths of State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) in private clinic being run by Dr Ashutosh Gupta. The sleuths had carried out a raid at Jammu Oncology Clinic, Talab Tillo on a complaint forwarded by the Health Minister Bali Bhagat. According to SVO, Dr Ashutosh Gupta was found treating the patients at his private clinic at around 3;00 PM. On July 13, Health Minister Bali Bhagat had directed suspension of Dr Ashutosh.

Today, the order issued by Health Department read as “In the interest of administration Dr Ashutosh Gupta Prof (HoD) Department of Radiotherapy is hereby re-instated and the period of suspension is treated as duty. The doctor is allowed to resume his duties as Prof (HoD) Department Radiotherapy Government Medical College, Jammu.”