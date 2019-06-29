Dr Arya of SKAUST Jammu got best research paper and poster award in International Conference at Bangkok

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Dr. Vivak M. Arya Asstt. Professor, of SKUAST-Jammu got best research paper & poster award at Bangkok in International Conference on “Global Initiatives for Sustainable Development: Issues and Strategies” organized by Gochar Educational and Welfare Society (GEWS) at Bangkok, Thailand. The award was presented by Dr. Natthawud Dussadee, Vice President Maejo University, Chiang Mal, Thailand, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Bihar Agricultural University, Sbour, India & Dr. Tanmay Rudra Executive Secretary, Confederations of Indian Universities, Association, New Delhi, India. The conference was attended by more than 400 delegates which include many distinguish scientists from 19 different countries across the globe. The paper co- authored by Dr. Vikas Sharma & Ajay Thakur entitled “Effect of different soil & water conservation modules on water quality in the adopted village ponds of North – Western Himalayas”studied that water resource in the lower Shivalik region of Jammu is facing daunting challenges due to urbanization, industrialization and huge demand for agricultural activities. The potential for augmentation of water availability is limited, water tables are receding day by day and water quality issues have been increased. The study was conducted to assess the impact of water conservation modules on water quality of four adopted ponds at district Kathua. The study revealed that there is an improvement in water quality of adopted ponds and which can be further improved by sustaining these conservation modules. The trainings and awareness given to farmers & local residents of village also played an important role, as they will help in the conservation of these ponds. Dr. Arya had also worked in the extension system and successfully popularized the natural resource management practices and climate smart agriculture practices (CSAP). He had also popularized soil quality and water productivity enhancement modules for rainfed horticulture. Dr. Arya has written more than 25 research papers in reputed International and national Journals. He had authored one book, many book chapters and more than 30 popular articles. He is external expert to various prestigious universities in India and is actively working with DST, NRDMS, ICAR & NABARD. That it is pertinent to mention that Dr. Arya was awarded young Scientist award in the conference for his contribution in the field of real time nitrogen management in controlling soil and water pollution in the pretext of climate change.