Dr Aparna Kids Kingdom holds Graduation Day

JAMMU: Dr. Aparna Kids Kingdom, the Pre-primary Wing of Stephens International Public School, on Monday celebrated Graduation Day to mark the journey of the budding learners of the kindergarten to the formal wing of the school.

The Chairman, Dr. Kamal Saini was the Chief Guest while Vice Chairperson, Amarjit Singh, Director, Satvinder Saini and Principal, Ram Parkash Sharma were also present.

Extending the heartiest welcome, the principal expressed gratitude to the parents and congratulated them over the accomplishment of their wards.

A spectacular show comprising English song, Spanish dance and an English play was presented by the tiny tots.

Certificates were also given to the achievers for their outstanding performance throughout the year. Dr. Saini congratulated the students and the parents and also lauded the efforts of the teaching faculty who work relentlessly to sharpen the skills of the young learners.

The vote of thanks was presented by Headmistress, Shweta Bakshi.