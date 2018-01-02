Dr Aparna Kids Kingdom celebrates Animal Day

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Animal Day was celebrated at Stephens International Public School by Dr. Aparna Kids Kingdom. The entire classroom and the stage were transformed into a little animal kingdom. The children wore the costumes of their favourite animal.
The celebration created a curiosity among children to find out more about the importance of animals in our lives. The school, by this endeavour tried to develop among children a sense of responsibility and compassion towards animals.
