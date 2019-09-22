Dr Abhishek gives lecture at Ophthalmology Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eye specialist from Jammu gave lecture in recently concluded Haryana Ophthalmology conference on Saturday.

This year HOS was organised in Sirsa Haryana. The conference was attended by more than 300 delegates.

The topic of the lecture was work up of Lasik-when to say no.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Abhishek Sachdeva is Phaco Lasik surgeon of Jammu.

He has done MBBS from Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Science (ASCOMs) Jammu and MS Ophthalmology from MMISR Mullana Ambala. Currently he is working in Sachdeva Netralaya Jammu.