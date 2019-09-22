Dr Abhishek gives lecture at Ophthalmology Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Eye specialist from Jammu gave lecture in recently concluded Haryana Ophthalmology conference on Saturday. This year HOS was organised in Sirsa Haryana. The conference was attended by more than 300 delegates. The topic of the lecture was work up of Lasik-when to say no. It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Abhishek Sachdeva is Phaco Lasik surgeon of Jammu. He has done MBBS from Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Science (ASCOMs) Jammu and MS Ophthalmology from MMISR Mullana Ambala. Currently he is working in Sachdeva Netralaya Jammu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
PG College Rajouri celebrates World Peace Day
Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of ‘Comali’
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary holds awareness, health check-up camp
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper