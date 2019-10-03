DPSC hails Centre’s decision for reopening 50,000 temples in Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dharam Prachar Seva Committee (DPSC) Mahanagar Jammu welcomed the decision of the Central Government to reopen 50,000 temples in the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Organizer of the Sewa Committee, Munish Kumar welcomed the bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for such decision and also for abrogating the Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.