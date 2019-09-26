DPS Udhampur teachers get National Awards

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three teachers of Delhi Public School (DPS), Udhampur have got recognition on national platform for their immense contribution in the field of education. Rakhee Gupta (CCA Coordinator, PGT Political Science), Sonali Sharma (TGT Math, SOF Incharge) and Pooja Gupta (PRT Science) have got National Awards on September 8 in a function organised by CED Foundation in Delhi where renowned personalities from politics and administration were present. Dignitaries present were former cabinet Minister, Sharad Yadav and former Governor of Kerala and Karnataka, T.L Chakerverti. Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta and Principal of the School, Dr. Kunal Anand congratulated the national awardees on this great achievement.
