DPS Udhampur shines in SMVDU Economics Fest

UDHAMPUR: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur brought laurels to the school by winning first prize in the Informal event held at SMVDU Economics Fest from February 7 to 9, 2020.

Ten students from DPS Udhampur from classes XII and X participated in aforesaid three days fest.

Students participated in the informal event and as per the event “Bech Bhai Bech”, a team of students had to sell a cup of tea to the audience. The students from DPS Udhampur were able to sell a cup of tea for Rs 1,500 in a magnificent way. The Pro Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta appreciated the Economics teacher of the school Sachan Gupta along with the students for their splendid work.

He also said that sending students to such fest where great mentors, educators and motivational speakers were present actually enhances the knowledge of the students and give them exposure also.

Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand said, “At DPS Udhampur we believe in ‘You take every opportunity you have to win a trophy’.

That is always the goal, and winning makes it a little bit easier the next time.”