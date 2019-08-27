DPS Udhampur shines in All India Invitational Combat Karate C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: All India Invitational Combat Karate Championship was held at Goal Bagh, Badminton Hall, Amritsar in which students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur participated and brought laurels to the school.

The students who won various medals were Sneha (Gold), Suhana (Gold), Jasmeher (Gold), Anshita (Gold), Dhruv (Silver), Tejal (Silver), Krishiv (Silver) and Aditya (Bronze).