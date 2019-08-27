DPS Udhampur shines in All India Invitational Combat Karate C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: All India Invitational Combat Karate Championship was held at Goal Bagh, Badminton Hall, Amritsar in which students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur participated and brought laurels to the school. The students who won various medals were Sneha (Gold), Suhana (Gold), Jasmeher (Gold), Anshita (Gold), Dhruv (Silver), Tejal (Silver), Krishiv (Silver) and Aditya (Bronze).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper