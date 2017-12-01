DPS Udhampur organises workshop on ‘Art of Teaching’

Teachers posing for a photograph with the resource person.
STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur on Thursday organized a workshop on the topic ‘The Art of Teaching is the Art of Assisting Discovery’, here.
The Resource Person, Shradha Anand opened the mind of the teachers to the realms of the outside world where usage of new techniques have made teaching more effective and innovative.
The Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta said, for the betterment of the kids and staff, school will leave no stone unturned and keep on providing the fruitful workshop.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I am against my biography and biopic, says Manoj Kumar
‘Game of Thrones’ finale is unbelievable: Jason Momoa
Bhansali, Joshi to meet parliamentary panel to discuss ‘Padmavati’
Focus on real issues than films: Esha Gupta on ‘Padmavati’ row
Malaysian PM to honour veteran actress Shabana Azmi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper