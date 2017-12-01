DPS Udhampur organises workshop on ‘Art of Teaching’

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur on Thursday organized a workshop on the topic ‘The Art of Teaching is the Art of Assisting Discovery’, here.

The Resource Person, Shradha Anand opened the mind of the teachers to the realms of the outside world where usage of new techniques have made teaching more effective and innovative.

The Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta said, for the betterment of the kids and staff, school will leave no stone unturned and keep on providing the fruitful workshop.