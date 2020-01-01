DPS Udhampur organises cultural presentations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur held cultural presentations under the subject enrichment and general awareness among the students.

The students of Classes IX and XI presented a power point presentation where they were not just showing the slides presentation on various topics given to them, rather it was a tour to various places assigned to them.

Students were allotted Indian states as well as European and Asian Countries to present cultural presentations on the same.

Each class was divided in groups containing 8 to 9 members to depict places live Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, Jammu, Germany and Poland.

First group that came up first showcased Japan students presented dance, showcased Kimono traditional dress of Japan, served cuisine of the country.

They served sushi to the dignitaries and demonstrated how to hold chopsticks and eat as Japanese do. At the end they asked various questions to check the knowledge of the audience.

Punjab came out next where students presented Punjabi dance, without which Punjab is incomplete, the students served cuisine of Punjab composing Lassi, Maki Ki Roti, Sarson Ka Sag with lot of butter along with Poori, Chana. Atmosphere becomes more lively with the Echo of “Ek Omkar’ Custom of Jaago was showcased beautifully by the group.

Dr J.C Gupta, Pro Vice Chairperson of the school appreciated the same.

Principal, Dr Kunal Anand said that these presentations are a physical evidence that our teachers and students go much over rand above the routine academic.

He said that researching a particular culture understanding the same and the replicating the same in such a manner is very tough. He applauded the efforts put in by kids.

The whole activity was coordinated by Rakhi Gupta CCA Coordinator and Bhanvi Sharma Coordinator of the Senior Wing.